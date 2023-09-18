Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Barbados Royals by 88 runs last night in the last League match of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

The scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 226-7 off 20 overs (Shai Hope 106 off 44 balls, Kevlon Anderson 47 off 39 balls), Barbados Royals 138-6 off 20 overs (Rivaldo Clarke 54 not out off 43 balls, Imran Tahir 3-23).

Also, yesterday, Jamaica Tallawahs followed up their victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots last Saturday with victory by 122 runs over St Lucia Kings.

The scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 201-5 off 20 overs (Alex Hales 119 off 57 balls, Imad Wasim 41 off 24 balls), St Lucia Kings 79 off 15 overs (Chris Green 4-15).