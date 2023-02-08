Guyana taps into regional market with Duravilla timber homes

Black Immigrant Daily News

Modular timber houses by Duravilla Homes

Modular timber houses, constructed by Guyanese-based Duravilla Homes, is bringing housing solutions for the region – a move which is expected to hike the country’s export earnings.

Duravilla Homes Guyana Incorporated on Wednesday launched it’s 1000-plus modular timber project, which has already attracted buyers within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Chief Executive Officer of Duravilla Homes Guyana, Rafeek Khan, who is the current Chairman of Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), underscored that the housing demand in the region has been growing rapidly and consequently, can lead to Guyana doubling its exports by the end of the year.

Already, the Government of Barbados has put in an order for 100 homes to be shipped. The Governments of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Guyana have already put in orders, while a delegation from Grenada is currently in the country to gauge the prospects of the product.

These houses, when sent to other countries, are built to meet the respective building code regulations, and to withstand disasters such as hurricanes.

“The housing demand in the region and even right here in Guyana is a God-sized vision…I think our consumers’ taste have been changing to the building systems in Guyana. I ask that consumers reconsider timber. Timber is not exploited to a point that you don’t want to use it. I hear people saying commonly that we’re over harvesting timber in Guyana but less than one percent of our forest is allocated to the production of timber products,” Khan expressed.

He noted that exports can double by the ending of this year, through support from not just Government but small loggers. Last year, Guyana exported over US$34 million in timber.

“We could double Guyana’s exports by the time we close this year by US$60 million and I would like to challenge us to do this together…Export is where we need to go to get the better value for the products that we are promoting.”

The company can produce one home per day but they are building capacity to construct a minimum of four homes per day.

