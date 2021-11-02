Guyana Under-17 Women’s team defeated the Turks and Caicos Under-17 Women 6-0 yesterday in the CONCACAF Under-17 Women’s Qualifying Tournament at the IMG Academy in Florida, to join Honduras, St Kitts and Nevis, and Curacao for the 2022 CONCACAF Under-17 Women’s Championship.

The championship is scheduled for 22nd January to 6th February.

On their way to qualifying, Guyana Under-17 Women also defeated Anguilla 1-0, but were beaten 6-0 by Honduras.

They qualified for the CONCACAF Under-17 Women’s Championship for the first time in 2019, but the competition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.