St. Vincent Brewery Ltd. (Hairoun) is celebrating St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ 41st anniversary of Independence with its “Hairoun My Vibe My Land Sweepstake”, which launches today, Friday. In th…

By *Jomo Sanga Thomas (“Plain Talk” Sept. 18, 2020) Each election cycle brings out the best and worst in each of us. It is the time when the major parties and their supporters demonstrate love, car…