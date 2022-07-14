Hairouna Formosa Creative Arts Festival Signing Ceremony

The Republic of China, Taiwan is partnering with the Ministry of Culture to host the Hairouna Formosa Creative Arts Festival later this year.

A Signing ceremony was held at the Taiwanese Embassy this morning for the festival dubbed Collaboration Through Arts.

The agreement was signed by Taiwanese Ambassador Peter Sha Li Lan and Minister of Culture Carlos James.

Ambassador Lan says he is pleased to be a part of this important project.

Meanwhile … Minister of Culture Carlos James highlighted the importance of the relations forged between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan.

