The Ministry of Education has received a donation of books from the Hands Across the Sea organization.

The books were handed over during a short ceremony held at the National Public Library in Kingstown this morning.

Delivering remarks at the event, Hands Literacy Link Yvette Pompey explained why the organization has been consistently donating books over the years.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/POMPEY-DONATION.mp3