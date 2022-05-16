Harris meets with new UAE president and expresses condolences following death of the country’s president

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Harris told reporters after the meeting she made the trip on behalf of President Joe Biden and the American people, “to express our condolences to a friend and a partner, the United Arab Emirates,” and to offer congratulations to the new UAE president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Khalifa, whose modernization policies helped transform his country into a regional powerhouse, died on Friday at the age of 73.

Harris said she reaffirmed the US’ commitment to the “security and prosperity in this region,” and that she spoke of “how the American people have benefited from this relationship.”

The vice president was joined on the high-profile trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA Director Bill Burns and special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry.

The White House said the trip would also be attended by US Embassy Abu Dhabi Charg? d’Affaires Sean Murphy; Harris national security adviser Phil Gordon; National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk; and NSC senior director for the Middle East and North Africa Barbara Leaf.

Read More