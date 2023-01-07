Have You Seen Omar? – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News
BodyHoliday Watersports leader Omar Defreitas has been reported missing.
He was last seen on January 6, around 1:00 am.
A social media appeal for information regarding his whereabouts disclosed that Omar drives a Silver Nissan Bluebird # PL 2025.
“Our energies/efforts, thoughts and prayers will not cease as we continue to work with the local authorities in trying to determine his whereabouts,” it stated.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Omar Defreitas has been invited to call the police at 456-3817 or 456-3870
