Head of Caribbean at Virgin Atlantic to visit SVG tomorrow

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority says that Simon Hawkins, Head of Caribbean at Virgin Atlantic, will be arriving in St. Vincent tomorrow Wednesday, 5th October, 2022.

Upon his arrival, the Minister of Tourism, Sustainable Development, Civil Aviation and Culture, the Honorable Carlos James, will be hosting a brief Meet and Greet.

In attendance should be the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnett, CEO of the Tourism Authority, Mr. Glen Beache, CEO of the Argyle International Airport, Mr. Dale Davis and Resident British Commissioner, His Excellency Steve Moore. Mr. Hawkins will be accompanied by Hannah Swift, Country Manager – Caribbean at Virgin Atlantic.

The meet and greet will be held at the VIP Lounge of the Argyle International Airport on Wednesday 5th October, 3:15 pm.