Health initiative “Vincy Moves” to be launched here this month

A health initiative dubbed Vincy Moves, is to be launched here this month, as part of activities to celebrate this country’s 43rd anniversary of Independence.

The launch will be hosted by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment on Saturday October 22nd.

Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health Shanika John says a range of activities will be held during the launch.

Miss John says the health initiative will be carried out over an extended period.

