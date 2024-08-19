Health Ministry appeals to public to put measures in place to reduce Dengue fever cases

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to the public to put measures in place to reduce the spread of Dengue Fever within their communities, especially among the elderly.

This appeal was made by Dr. Melissa Ince, who is attached to the Internal Medicine Department at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ince said it is very important that the elderly are safeguarded from contracting dengue fever and family members and entire communities must do their part to ensure the environment is clean and safe.

She said a clean environment reduces the spread of mosquitoes which transmit Dengue Fever.

Dr. Ince also outlined a number of things people can do within their homes and communities to curb the spread of Dengue Fever.

