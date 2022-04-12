Health services expected to improve in Union Island following the opening of new SMART Hospital

The delivery of health Services in Union Island is expected to be significantly improved, following the official opening of the Union Island SMART Hospital yesterday.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince said the new facility will be more resilient to natural disasters.

Minister Prince said a number of other facilities have been constructed and retrofitted under the Smart Hospitals Project.

Minister Prince said SMART Health facilities have also been constructed in other communities.

Meanwhile, the PAHO Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Dr. Yitades Gebre, highlighted the importance of the new SMART Hospital facility in Union Island.

Delivering remarks at yesterday s opening, Dr. Gebre noted that the new facility will be able to provide a high quality of health carE, during times of natural disaster.

