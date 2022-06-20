Heavy rain, floods and lightning leave dozens dead in India and Bangladesh

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New Delhi (CNN)At least 52 people have died in landslides, lightning strikes and flash floods across India and Bangladesh in the past week, according to officials in both countries.

Northeastern India and northern Bangladesh have been particularly badly hit by severe weather, which has prompted some of the worst flooding in the region in years and left some towns cut off.

Monsoon rains left homes underwater in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

A lightning strike killed 17 people on Saturday in the northeastern Indian state of Bihar, according to its Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar.

In the state of Meghalaya, which borders Bangladesh to the south, at least 24 people have died since June 9 and three are missing, according to R. Lyngdoh, a senior official in Meghalaya’s State Disaster Management Authority.

More than 633,000 people have been affected by the floods, and the state’s Disaster Management Authority will conduct airdrops of essential commodities for certain districts that are cut off by road, Lyngdoh added.

