Hennessy Artistry on the Beach ‘incident free’ Loop Barbados

The promoters of Hennessy Artistry, FAS7STAR Inc, report that their closing show – Hennessy Artistry on the Beach – was an “incident free and orderly event”.

The organisers stepped forward to clarify, after sections of the local media reported that Sunday’s shooting incident occurred near Artistry Beach.

On Sunday, December 4, a shooting occurred in a carpark at Browne’s Beach, Bay Street, St Michael, which left two people injured.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 5, the event promoters stressed that the incident was not connected to Hennessy Artistry on the Beach.

“FAS7STAR Inc. would like to make it abundantly clear that yesterday’s shooting incident in a carpark at Browne’s Beach, St Michael was not connected to the Hennessy Artistry on the Beach event nor even remotely close to the venue for Hennessy Artistry on the Beach which occurred more than a mile away,” said the statement.

“While the incident was not connected to our production, we are concerned that it occurred at all. FAS7STAR Inc. does not condone violence in any form and wish for a speedy recovery of those who were affected,” it continued.

