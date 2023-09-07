Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan launched The Dame Susan Foundation for Girls this morning

 The Dame Susan Foundation for Girls and the Electronic Career Development Tool Kit was officially launched this morning.

Providing an overview of this morning’s launch, Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan outlined the goals of the foundation.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/GG-FOUNDATION-GOALS.mp3

 

The Governor General said the nation’s boys are also important and provisions will also be made to re-integrate them into the system.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/BOYS-ARE-IMPORTANT.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

 