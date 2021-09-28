Here comes $90 oil

Goldman Sachs ramped up its already optimistic forecast on Sunday, calling for Brent crude to hit $90 a barrel by the end of the year. That’s up from its previous call for $80.

The Wall Street bank expects US crude to hit $87 a barrel, up from $77 previously.

“While we have long held a bullish oil view,” Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a note to clients, “the current global oil supply-demand deficit is larger than we expected.”

The firm said the recovery in worldwide demand from the Delta variant has been “even faster than our above consensus forecast” and global supply is “short of our below-consensus forecasts.”

Read More