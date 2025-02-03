Glen Resident Charged with Isaiah’s Murder  Here is the police report on Normanie’s death  Reverend Noel Clarke has died  Government &amp; Opposition  generally agree on SVG’s Tourism direction  2 Men charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with minors  SVG National Trust announces closure of Fort Duvernette 
Local News

03 February 2025
The deceased – Mr. Normanie Duncan.

By Admin. Updated 4:54 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4). 

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) said it is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 7:15 PM, on February 2, 2025 on the Mangrove Public Road.

According to villagers, Mangrove is considered part of Byera in North Central Windward on the Atlantic coast of St. Vincent.

According to investigations, a red Toyota Vitz, registration number RL868, owned by Elite Rental Services of Richland Park, was being driven by Elrico Patterson, a 29-year-old Auxiliary Police Officer of Owia, when it ran off the public roadway and went over an embankment, police said in a February 3 press release.

“Tragically, 19-year-old passenger Normanie Duncan, an unemployed resident of Owia, succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer,” police said.

“Two other passengers, Raffique Hackshaw, 36, and Jovanie Phillips, 24, also of Owia, sustained varying degrees of injuries and were transported to the Georgetown Hospital for medical attention. Due to the severity of their injuries, Elrico Patterson and Jovanie Phillips were later transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for further treatment. Raffique Hackshaw is reported to be in stable condition,” police added.

Personnel from the Criminal Records Office (CRO) processed the accident scene. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and is currently in police custody as investigations continue, the RSVGPF said.

The RSVGPF said it extends condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and urges all road users to exercise caution and adhere to road safety regulations.

 

