Here is the police report on the November 30 Paul’s Avenue killings 

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Paul’s Avenue

November 30, 2024 – Kingstown: The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is currently investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred in the Paul’s Avenue community during the early hours of Saturday, November 30, 2024.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots ringing out in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered four males who sustained gunshot wounds. Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after by the District Medical Officer (DMO), while the other two were transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for medical treatment. One of the injured is reported to be in critical condition.

Of the deceased, one has been identified as Mr. Laurence Warren, also known as “BOLO,” a 56-year-old cart man of Paul’s Avenue. Efforts are ongoing to determine the identity of the second deceased man.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted soon to determine the exact cause of death.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to come forward. Please contact Police Control at (784) 457-1211 or the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810. All information received will be handled with the utmost confidentiality.

As the investigation progresses, the RSVGPF will provide additional updates as they become available.