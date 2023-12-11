High Level Meeting between Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela will be held this week

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host a High Level Meeting later this week involving the President of Guyana Dr. Irfaan Ali and the President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the meeting will be held to address matters relating to the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela.

In a letter written to the two Leaders, Prime Minister Gonsalves called for good neighborliness and peace

Prime Minister Gonsalves says if the situation worsens, it will have devastating impact on the region.

Photo credit: One News