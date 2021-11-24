Highlight of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves Inaugural Ministerial keynote address

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the importance for the history of the Caribbean be taught in Educational Institutions throughout the region.

The Prime Minister was delivering the keynote address at the Inaugural Ministerial Summit yesterday on “The Importance of History to Regional Integration and Development”

He said history and the knowledge of it is vital, or else the region will be adrift.

The Summit also featured CXC Chairman Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Wayne Wesley as well as CARICOM Secretary General Dr. Carla Barnett.