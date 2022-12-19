Hilaire, Jamaica National Security Minister Hold ‘Fruitful’ Talks – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

Saint Lucia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, has disclosed holding fruitful talks with Jamaica’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for National Security, Dr. Horace Chang.

Chang visited Saint Lucia last week for talks with Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Philip J. Pierre and other local officials.

“The exchange was fruitful,” Hilaire, also responsible for tourism, wrote on Facebook, where he disclosed that he had the pleasure of meeting Chang.

“We discussed several ways that Saint Lucia and Jamaica can collaborate to deal with common challenges and exploit numerous opportunities to promote national development,” the Castries South MP said regarding the discussion.

The visit came amid a violent crime surge in Saint Lucia.

Jamaica is also experiencing a violent crime wave, recording over 1420 killings this year, compared to 1375 for the same period last year.

Local media quoted the country’s National Security Minister as saying that it impacts us all when there are security challenges in Jamaica or Saint Lucia.

“We are one Caribbean, and we have to work together to combat all security threats to the region,” Chang said.

Headline photo from Dr. Hilaire’s Facebook page.

NewsAmericasNow.com