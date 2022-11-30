Hinds: Protective services on the ground to assist flooded residents

Black Immigrant Daily News

File photo: National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says that various branches of the protective services have been deployed to flooded areas to work alongside the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) to bring relief and supplies to residents.

Speaking during the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development’s virtual media briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Hinds reported that members of the defence force were particularly active in facilitating the movement of people and resources from several flooded areas.

In particular he said the Defence Force deployed a troop carrier and two water assets in response to a request from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) in Real Spring, Valsayn where residents were transported.

He said that the defence force also worked in moving patients from the Mayaro Health Facility to other hospitals and transported technicians from the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) to restore power in Mafeking.

He also commended the work of other agencies including private sector bodies who also supported the work of the protective services in delivering meals and transporting flooded residents.

“Individuals, businesses and Non-Governmental Organisations provided one of their boats to the people in Bamboo Settlement and the Red Cross mobilised itself and provided meals to the people of Bamboo Settlement No 2 and that is to be commended.

“The TTPS led by Snr Supt Mystar who leads the Traffic and Highway Patrol Unit recognising that as a reuls tof these floods, as a result of the water from the Caroni, they came out there and in particular we have several patrols alomng the Beetham Highway, cycle patrols on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, the Uriah Butler Highway, patrols are out there ensuring the traffic moves.”

