Hippolyte To Visit Local Businesses – St. Lucia Times

The Honourable Emma Hippolyte, Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs, will along with a contingent of Management and Technical staff visit Businesses within the north of the island on February 08th, 2023.

This will be the second in a series of planned interventions with various Private sector leaders, entrepreneurs and industrial strongholds and forms part of the Ministry’s more proactive approach towards Private Sector development.

Through these visits, the Honourable Minister and her team will have a first-hand view of business operations and will profit the opportunity to discuss ongoing challenges, obstacles or opportunities impacting growth in our commercial and industrial sectors.

The Minister’s team will also discuss current interventions by the Ministry of Commerce including the ongoing review of the Fiscal Incentives regime, the resurgence of the Love Saint Lucia Campaign and efforts towards directing more of Government Procurement towards local suppliers.

Similar visits are planned for businesses in the south of Saint Lucia. The Ministry continues to engage the business sector through consultations with private sector associations.

MINISTER’S SITE VISITS

DATE / AREACOMPANYTIMEWednesday 8th

February, 2023

NORTH

Natmed Ltd. – Gros Islet

9:30 AM Windward Island Gases – Marisule10:30AM Topstone Fabrication Ltd – Marisule11:30 PM Natrapure – John Compton Highway12:30PM LUNCH 1:15 PM Abby’s Exotic Blends – Sans Souci2:30PM The Trophy Centre – Sans Souci3:30 PM

SOURCE: Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs,

