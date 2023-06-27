Historic graduation at Canouan Secondary School

By Demion McTair

Nine (9) students made history by becoming the first batch of students to graduate from the Canouan Secondary School.

The school opened its doors on the southern Grenadine island on September 2nd, 2019.

The historic graduation was held yesterday, 27th June 2023, at the Canouan Anglican Church under the theme: “The Journey to Greatness: Resilience Through Adversity”.

Among the graduates were four males and five females. The males were Kyle Bardoo, Troy James, Fransisco Mitchell, and Dawson Rock.

The females were Dré-Anique Dyer, Michaela Johnson, Kiara King, Naima King, and Latoya Williams.

Ms. Michaela Johnson was the valedictorian.

Feature photo: Canouan Islanders