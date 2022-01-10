Home Rapid Antigen Test now accepted by the Ministry of Health – NBC SVG

Home Rapid Antigen Tests are being accepted by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, as sufficient for the diagnosis of Covid 19, for the period for January 3rd to 17th.

The Ministry says a positive rapid antigen home test will be registered as positive by Health Care Providers, and reported to the National Epidemiologist. No further testing would be required.

Clearance from isolation must follow the recommended period for vaccinated persons (five days without symptoms) and unvaccinated persons (14 days).

Persons who test positive are asked to call the nearest flu clinic or private health care provider to log their information, which would facilitate the required sick leave and NIS documents needed.

If symptoms worsen with a person who tested positive with an antigen test, the persons is advised to contact their nearest flu clinic or private physician for assessment, as persons can deteriorate rapidly if left unmanaged.

The Ministry has also provided guidelines for the use of Rapid Antigen Tests.

The Tests should be WHO/FDA/EDU-listed and in use in the country of manufacture. The Test Kits currently being used in the public system by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment are Standard-Q, Abbott, Zenrui and Roche

The Ministry of Health says it will monitor the situation and provide further guidance where necessary.