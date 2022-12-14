Homicide Victim’s Mother Urges Young Men To Put Down Their Guns – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The distraught mother of Saint Lucia’s 70th homicide victim this year has called on young men with guns to put down their weapons.

Ranus Jones sustained fatal gunshot injuries this week in Dennery.

His mother, Josephina Auguste, told reporters on Wednesday that there’s too much bloodshed.

“Too many parents are hurting, crying. Yes, they shot my son, but what about the parents – their children going out there and shooting others? We need to put down that gun. And young people, look to God,” Auguste stated.

– Advertisement –

“We need peace. We need love,” she told reporters.

The mother said she and others are at a loss to determine why anyone would kill her son.

She said she never knew him to be a gang member or in trouble with anyone.

And Auguste indicated that the death was a hard blow to the family.

– Advertisement –