Hong Kong authorities insist newsroom raids and arrests have ‘nothing to do with media work’

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)Hong Kong authorities are defending the arrests of seven people linked to a pro-democracy publication in the face of growing international condemnation, with the city’s leader insisting the police raids had “nothing to do with journalistic or media work.”

More than 200 police officers raided the offices of Stand News on Wednesday, seizing journalistic materials and arresting current and former senior staff members associated with the independent news website. Among the seven was Cantopop star and pro-democracy activist Denise Ho , a former Stand News board member who was arrested at her home.

In a statement Thursday, the city’s leader Carrie Lam said the raids had been “purely enforcement work,” and refuted claims they endangered freedom of press or speech.

“Hong Kong is a society where we have rule of law. We have to maintain our rule of law just as we have to maintain national security and social order,” she said. “We are not targeting any particular media organization with any particular stance. What we target are activities that contravene the law.”

Police also froze about 61 million Hong Kong dollars ($7.8 million) worth of Stand News’ assets. National security police said the arrests were connected to multiple “seditious” articles published by the outlet between July 2020 and November 2021.

