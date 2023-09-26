Honorary Consul of Guyana to SVG expresses his excitement in Guyana’s participation in the Everything Vincy Expo Plus

The Honorary Consul of Guyana to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Nigel Russell is looking forward to Guyana’s participation in the Everything Vincy Expo Plus, slated for next month.

Mr. Russell spoke about his expectations, as he delivered remarks at a media Launch for the event, hosted by Invest SVG last week.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/EXPECTATIONS.mp3

The 2023 Everything Vincy Expo Plus is slated for 26th – 29th of October, at the E.T. Joshua Tarmac at Arnos Vale.