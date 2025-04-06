House destroyed by fire at Montrose, neighbouring properties threatened 

Images of the fire and its impact.

By Admin. Updated 9:18 p.m., Sunday, April 6, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

At least one person has been left homeless after a dwelling house was engulfed in flames in the New Montrose area on Sunday.

The residents say the incident stems from a bushfire that has been blazing all of Sunday afternoon.

The identity of the male homeowner was not revealed, but the man is said to be unharmed.

Reports are that he lived alone in the house.

The bush-fire has also left neighboring residents on edge with many people reportedly trying their best to prevent the bushfire from spreading to their homes.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it has been spreading on the dry Hill that separates Montrose from Edinboro. Many dwelling houses are in the area.

The fire is also threatening properties in Edinboro.

The Fire Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is on the scene responding to the blaze in the community.