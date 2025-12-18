Here are the categories of items eligible for Dec 19 vat-free shopping  Deputy PM Major Leacock: CBI Key to Job Creation and Economic Growth  Opposition Leader Gonsalves Weighs Attendance at First Sitting of New Parliament  Minister Cummings expressed his gratitude for Cuban Support  SVG Joins the World Customs Organization, Gains Access to Global Customs Training and Expertise  Nine Mornings Festival Launch Set for Dec 14 at Heritage Square 
World News

How dangerous is the US standoff with Venezuela? 

18 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Russia and China have voiced support for Venezuela after Donald Trump intensified pressure on Nicolas Maduro.

The US is blockading sanctioned tankers in the midst of a major military build-up in the region.

What are the dangers – and what might happen next?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Paul Dobson – Independent journalist and political analyst in Venezuela

Elias Ferrer – Founder of Orinoco Research, a consulting company based in Caracas

Temir Porras – Former foreign policy adviser to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and former Venezuelan deputy foreign minister

 

Support us

Related News

08 December 2025

Japan summons China envoy over ‘fighter jet radar lock’ as tensions surge 

12 December 2025

‘Maduro will leave power’: Machado vows Venezuela leadership change 

16 December 2025

Russia-Ukraine war: Is a ceasefire deal on the horizon? 

12 December 2025

Israel bombards areas across southern Lebanon in latest truce violation 