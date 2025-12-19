SVG Joins the World Customs Organization, Gains Access to Global Customs Training and Expertise  Here’s how to enjoy Vat-free grocery shopping before Dec 19  Man shot and rushed to hospital  U.S. Diplomatic Mission Reaffirms Bilateral Ties with Newly Elected SVG Leadership  Nine Mornings Festival Launch Set for Dec 14 at Heritage Square  Sandals Foundation to host Christmas Treat Party for Buccament Bay children (Dec 14) 
Hundreds to attend Nine Nights Festival After Successful VAT-Free Day 

19 December 2025
image
One News SVG images (except for the top and bottom centre images) of previous Nine Nights events.

By Admin. Updated 3:29 p.m., Friday, 19 December 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4)

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the Nine Nights Christmas Festival at the Botanical Gardens tonight (19 December), following a successful VAT-free shopping day in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

For the first time, shoppers paid no value-added tax (VAT) on selected categories of goods normally subject to the levy. Tonight’s event, dubbed “Rhythms in the Garden”, marks the festival’s 10th anniversary and promises a celebratory atmosphere.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the festivities will continue until 24 December. The highlight is a song competition featuring eight schools: Bethel High School, Intermediate High School, Sandy Bay Secondary School, St. Martins Secondary School, St. Vincent Girls’ High School, St. Vincent Grammar School, and Thomas Saunders Secondary School.

Competing schools will vie for prizes of $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $300 for third place. Admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for children.

About the Nine Nights Christmas Festival

Launched in 2015, the festival has grown steadily over the years. It centres on illuminating the St. Vincent Botanical Gardens during the nine nights leading up to Christmas (25 December) and features food, music, and lights. The event attracts both locals and visitors.

 

