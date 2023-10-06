Hunting Season shortened yet again

The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has announced that the Hunting Season is again being shortened this year.

Word of this came from Glenroy Gaymes – Wildlife Officer in the Forestry Service.

Mr. Gaymes said the Open Season for mammals, reptiles and birds runs from October 1st to December 31st.

Mr. Gaymes explained which birds can be hunted during the open season.

