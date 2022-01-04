I-Octane Tells Khloe Kardashian To Hit His DM, Ready To Replace Tristan Thompson

I-Octane is ready to heal Khloe Kardashian’s heart amid her latest breakup with Tristan Thompson.

The NBA baller owned up to his mistake when a positive paternity test confirmed that he is the father of Maralee Nichols‘ son. In a lengthy apology to his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, on Tuesday, Tristan Thompson admitted that she does not deserve this “heartache and humiliation.”

In the eyes of dancehall artiste I-Octane, perhaps a Jamaican man could be more deserving of the 37-year-old Kardashian beauty.

The “Lose A Friend” deejay took to the comment section of a post by local radio station, Zip FM, to offer some genuine advice to the possibly hurting Khloe Kardashian.

“Let’s hear some genuine advice you’d give to Khloe after Tristan confirms that he’s the father to Maralee Nichols’ son,” Zip had asked on Instagram.

“SLIDE INNA MI DM,” I-Octane advised an hour later, followed by a laughing emoji.

I-Octane’s response to the situation is seemingly all fun and jokes, much like the reaction of many social media users. Most users are not in the least bit shocked by Tristan’s revelation and not in the least moved by his apology.

The basketball player and the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star met on a blind date back in 2016, and by 2018 they became parents to True Thompson.

However, just days before Khloe gave birth, images and videos began circulating on social media showing Thompson kissing and touching three different women.

Despite an uproar, the relationship between the two continued until the next year, when Tristan was again in hot water for kissing Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, at a party.

There, Khloe had accused Jordyn of breaking up her family, an accusation that did not sit well with fans and social media users.

Even more aggravating to social media users was Khloe’s decision to mend broken pieces with her child’s father by the end of 2019.

Then, the couple again separated in June 2021, and behind the scenes, Maralee Nichols was pregnant.

With the latest development, fans are predicting that Khloe will again rekindle her relationship with Tristan. So there’s a good chance I-Octane won’t get a response.