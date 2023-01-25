Ian ‘Hayles’ his ‘exoneration’ by OCG/Integrity Commission Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

People’s National Party (PNP) Vice-President, Ian Hayles, is contending that he and his wife, Charlotte, did nothing wrong following the release of the then former Office of the Contractor General (OCG) report.

The report, which was released on Tuesday after more than five years due, in part, to a court injunction preventing its release, contains a referral for the commissioner of police to determine, among other things, whether Hayles and his wife have breached of the Forgery Act in relation to buildings, including a plaza, that were constructed without the approval of the Hanover Parish Council, now the municipal corporation.

“Jamaica, I did nothing wrong,” said Hayles in a video statement.

“My wife did nothing wrong. She paid for her documents, and she got such documents…,” he added.

The referral is concerning alleged building breaches it was suggested that Hayles undertook while he was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Hanover Western, representing the then governing PNP.

But Hayles is arguing that the then contractor general found no evidence linking him to any of the properties in question, including a plaza.

“I want to thank my family. I want to thank my supporters. I want to thank God that this has ended. I am exonerated, and I really want to thank the people of Jamaica who stuck with me, and it has now moved to a new phase,” stated Hayles.

Meanwhile, a letter from Hayles and his wife’s attorneys, Peter Champagnie and Neco Pagon, acknowledged the release of the OCG report by the Integrity Commission, within which the OCG is now subsumed.

“Our clients wish to indicate that neither of them individually nor collectively, participated in any criminal conduct that would warrant any form of investigation into the matters reported by the Integrity Commission,” the letter said.

“Nevertheless, our clients welcome any belated scrutiny by the police. If ever the occasion presents itself, our clients will be happy to oblige in rendering any assistance to them,” the letter added.

The attorneys said it is “unfortunate” that after the report made “certain favourable and conclusive findings in respect of the couple, the Integrity Commission made the recommendations “in the way they have”.

Added the letter: “The specific reference of forgery in respect of a document is perplexing, given that the said document was neither prepared by nor emanated from any offices associated with our clients.”

The attorneys have warned that any public comments which are “unfounded and not routed in facts”, relative to Hayles, his wife and another woman identified as Pauline Grey, “will be acted upon”.

