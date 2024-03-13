ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup 2024 fixtures

Four of the five matches to be played at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines during the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in June will be played under lights.

There will be 3 Group D matches and two matches in the Super-8 stage.

The first match on Thursday, 13th June is scheduled for 10.30 a. m, and will be between Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

On Friday, 14th June at 7.30 p. m, Nepal will play against South Africa.

At 7.30 p. m on Sunday, 16th June, Bangladesh will meet Nepal.

The other two matches will be in Super Eight Group 1 on Sunday, 22nd June at 8.30 p. m between Group C winners and the runners-up in Group B; and on Monday, 24th June 8.30 p. m when the winners of Group C will play against the runners-up of Group D.

Twenty countries will participate in the 2024 ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World with 55 matches to be played from 1st to 29th June in 6 cities in the Caribbean and 3 in the USA.