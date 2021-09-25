Iceland goes to the polls and prepares for complicated outcome

The North Atlantic island of 371,000 citizens has seen a period of stability since 2017 under the ruling left-right coalition, after years of political scandals and distrust of politicians following the 2008 financial crisis.

The current government coalition led by Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir’s Left-Green Movement won its mandate on a promise to secure stability after Icelanders went to polls five times from 2007 to 2017.

In 2017, the Left-Greens, who call themselves a “radical left wing party,” teamed up with unlikely partners — the pro-business Independence Party and the center-right Progressive Party — to the anger of some in the party grassroots.

While Jakobsdottir remains popular, polls suggest her party will lose support, marking the end of her coalition. Support for the Independence Party, Iceland’s biggest party, is also declining, but the election result may still give former Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson a mandate to form a new government.

