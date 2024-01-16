Illegal firearm holders urged to turn their guns over to police – zero repercussions followed

Persons who are in possession of illegal firearms are being urged to turn them over to the authorities during an amnesty period provided by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Commissioner of Police (Ag) Enville Williams told NBC news that person who turn over weapons will not face any legal repercussions.

Williams noted that the while the amnesty period will begin in March, persons are encouraged to turn over weapons now.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/GUN-AMNESTY.mp3

Williams explained that consultations will be held throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines before the amnesty period begins.

He said that the objective of the amnesty is to enhance community safety and security by reducing the ongoing threats of illicit firearms in the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/GUN-AMNESTY1.mp3

And, persons who may be afraid of turning illegal weapons over to the police, may surrender weapons to agents in their communities.

Commissioner of Police (Ag) Enville Williams give an overview of how agents can be identified, and pointed out that a list will be made available to public of who will be classified as an agent.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/GUN-AMNESTY2.mp3

Williams added that persons who hand over weapons to the police will not be required to give their name or address to the authority.