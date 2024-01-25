In De Streets community initiative continues this year

The Youlou Pan Movement is excited for the year 2024 as it continues to host activities aimed at spreading awareness about the steel pan across the country.

That is according to President of the Youlou Pan Movement Rodney Small during an interview with the NBC News.

He says the executive has already met to discuss its work plan for 2024.

Small says persons can look forward to a continuation of the In De Streets community initiative again this year, and many other activities.

