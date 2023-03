The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Social Workers Association will host a lecture this month to mark Social Work Month.

The lecture will focus on the topic: St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Social Work, then and now.

Treasurer of the Association Shimano Bailey says the lecture is slated for Tuesday March 21st.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/SOCIAL-WORK-LECTURE.mp3

Mr. Bailey explained why Social Work Month is observed annually.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/BAILEY-REASONS.mp3