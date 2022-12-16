In The Spirit of Christmas: Children feted, tree-lighting returns Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

With Christmas Day fast approaching, activities are in high gear for what many consider to be the most wonderful time of the year, featuring community and corporate get-togethers, fanfare and charitable acts.

Approaching and into the season, Loop News continues to highlight some of the activities of corporate entities, charities, voluntary organisations and even individuals, all in The Spirit of Christmas, such as charitable donations, feeding the poor, and simply bringing joy and yuletide cheer to staff members.

Among the events and activities in focus today are the following:

Supreme Ventures Foundation sweetens Christmas for wards of the state

Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) brought early Christmas cheer to 100 children in state care at their ‘North Pole Supreme’-themed Christmas treat filled with games, other fun activities and gifts at Hope Zoo in St Andrew on Friday, December 7.

Little ones from the Glenhope, City of Refuge, Strathmore Gardens and The Nest children’s homes were engaged in activities ranging from Christmas cookie decoration to art and craft sessions, to being also able to pet and interact with the animals at the zoo.

Director of Supreme Ventures Foundation, Heather Goldson, said that “this initiative is very important for the foundation.

“It is always a rewarding feeling to see the smiles and pure joy emanating from the children year after year, and knowing that we were able to play a part in their happiness is very heart-warming,” she said.

TPDCo hosts ‘Crafting for Christmas’ fair

The lawns of Devon House in St Andrew were set to host the free Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) ‘Crafting for Christmas’ fair on Friday.

Patrons in search of authentic Jamaican-made gift items for Christmas were invited to attend.

Craft Coordinator at TPDCo, Sheryll Lewis, said the fair was to feature 68 producers of locally made items in the categories of art and craft, jewellery, clothing, fine art, books, aromatherapy and skincare, among others.

“Persons can come out and purchase these items for themselves or to give a gift to someone,” said Lewis, adding that persons may also participate in a tour of Devon House at a reduced cost of $1,000 or US$10.

In addition, she said the artisans on location would include vendors from all craft markets across the island, along with those who participated in the Tourism Linkages Network ‘Christmas in July’ trade show.

Tree-lighting ceremony returns to St William Grant Park

For the first time in two years, the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Tree-lighting Ceremony is to be held at St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston this time around, and is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20.

The function is to begin at 6:30 pm with a civic ceremony, and will feature a concert at 8 pm.

Kingston Mayor, Delroy Williams, said the tree-lighting ceremony holds special significance this year, as it is the first time that it will be open to the public since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020.

He was addressing the KSAMC’s monthly meeting on December 13 at the entity’s downtown Kingston office.

Williams encouraged Corporate Area residents to come out and support the event as part of their Yuletide celebrations.

NewsAmericasNow.com