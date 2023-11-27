Inaugural lecture by the Institute of Governance and Politics slated for tonight

The progress made in St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the years will be highlighted tonight during the inaugural lecture by the Institute of Governance and Politics.

The lecture will be delivered by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

He will speak on the topic “Transforming Lives, Navigating Challenges, Shaping the Future: A Story of Transformative Change in the Face of Challenges in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Prime Minister Gonsalves will discuss how St. Vincent and the Grenadines has accomplished remarkable progress in the areas of Democracy, Foreign Policy, and Socio-Economic Development despite facing numerous challenges over the years.

He will discuss the country’s current and future threats and opportunities, as well as how its resources and strengths can be used to boost growth and development and foster a more resilient society.

The lecture is part of the Institute’s mission to encourage public participation and education on public policy and societal issues to cultivate well-informed and ethical citizens.

The newly established Institute is inviting the public to attend the lecture which begins at seven tonight at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

Photo credit: API, NBC, VC3