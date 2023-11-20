Inaugural UK-Caribbean Infrastructure Conference officially opens

The inaugural United Kingdom (UK)-Caribbean Infrastructure Conference opened this morning at the Beachcombers Hotel.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves noted that all Caribbean Islands are vulnerable and much of the areas of vulnerability cannot be changed.

The Minister noted however that what can change is the resilience.

The Minister stated that the country is the midst of a battle against climate change and other challenges that exacerbate our vulnerability.

The first working session of the conference was a panel discussion focusing on “Building Inclusive Safe Resilient and Sustainable Infrastructure in the Caribbean – What have we learnt?

The discussion is expected to bring to the fore a wide range of experiences and perspectives from a diverse group of practitioners working in the region.

The various workshops scheduled to take place throughout the one week conference would focus on topics such as Disability Inclusive Infrastructure; the Human and Environmental Side of Infrastructure Implementation and Women and Youth in Construction.

