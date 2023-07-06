Incoming Taiwanese Ambassador expected to be in state next week

The incoming Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Fiona Fen is expect to arrive in the state next week.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made this statement during a recent Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said outgoing Taiwanese Ambassador, His Excellency Peter Sha Li Lan is expected to leave the state over the weekend.

The Prime Minister said Ambassador Lan was a great friend to this country and he wishes the outgoing Ambassador all the best in his new appointment in Taiwan.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/FIONA.mp3