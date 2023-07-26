Increase on influenza cases were observed after carnival – says District Medical Officer

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says it has observed an uptick in cases of influenza, following the conclusion of the Carnival festivities.

This was confirmed by District Medical Officer, Dr. Alisha Bonadie during NBC’s Face to Face programme last week.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/BONADIE-INFLUENZA.mp3

Dr. Bonadie also noted that cases of Covid 19 continue to emerge, and she urged persons with chronic illnesses to take the necessary precautions.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/BONADIE-COVID.mp3

Photo credit: Alisha Bonadie facebook