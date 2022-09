The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

India Women’s Twenty/20 Warm-up match against England Women’s Development Squad was abandoned because of rain at Chester-le-Street in Durham yesterday.

India Women made 149 off 19.5 overs. England Women’s Development Squad were 15-1 off 2 overs when rain forced an end to the match.

On their tour of England, India Women will play 3 Twenty/20 Internationals with the first match is scheduled for Saturday at Durham.