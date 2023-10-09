India beats Australia in the ICC Men’s 50-overs Cricket World match

Virat Kohli made a crucial 85 as India overcame an early collapse to begin their campaign of the ICC Men’s 50-overs Cricket World with a 6-wicket win over Australia at Chennai, India yesterday.

Steve Smith (46) and David Warner (41) top-scored in Australia’s total of 199 after they won the toss and batted.

India were in trouble after the loss of early wickets left them on 2-3 before Kohli and Lokesh Rahul rebuilt the innings.

Kohli was caught at mid-wicket off fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood who took 3-38, but Rahul who went on to 97 not out ensured the win for India.

Kohli and Rahul were content to accumulate runs, and then showed more attacking intent to punish the bad ball as they enjoyed a stand of 165 for the fourth wicket.

Rahul and Hardik Pandya took them over the line with 52 balls to spare after a blitz of late boundaries.

The final scores: Australia 199 off 49.3 overs, India 201-4 off 41.2 overs.

Last Saturday, South Africa reached the highest score in Cricket World Cup history when they made 428-5 off 50 overs against Sri Lanka, as batting records tumbled. South Africa won the match by 102 runs.

The scores: South Africa 428/5 off 50 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 108 off 110 balls, Aiden Markram 106 off 54 balls, Quinton de Kock 100 off 54 balls, Dilshan Madushanka 2-86), Sri Lanka 326 off 44.5 overs (Charith Asalanka 79 off 65 balls, Kusal Mendis 76 off 42 balls, Dason Shanaka 68 off 62 balls, Gerald Coetzee 3-68).