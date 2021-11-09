India defeats Namibia by nine wickets

India ended the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup with a nine-wicket consolation win over Namibia in Super 12s Group 2 at Dubai yesterday.

Namibia made 132-8 off their 20 overs. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Ravindra Jadeja took 3-16, and off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin had 3-20.

Rohit Sharma then scored 56 off 37 balls, and Lukesh Rahul made 54 not out off 36 balls for India.

The final scores: Namibia 132-8 off 20 overs, India 136-1 off 15.2 overs.

India were unable to reach the semi-finals after defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches.