India takes a 2-0 lead in T20 match series against West Indies – NBC SVG

The West Indies lost the 2nd Twenty/20 International of the 3-match series against India. They were beaten by 8 runs at Kolkata, India yesterday as India took a 2-0 lead in the series.

The West Indies put India in to bat first. Virat Kohli (52 off 41 balls), wicket-keeper, Rishabh Pant (52 not out off 28 balls), and Venkatesh Iyer (33 off 18 balls) propelled India to 186-5 off their 20 overs. There were two crucial partnerships. Rohit Sharma (19) and Kohli put on 49 off 36 balls for the second wicket, and Kohli and Iyer added 76 off 35 balls in a fifth wicket stand. Off-spinner, Roston Chase was the best bowler for the West Indies. He took 3-25 at an economy rate of 6.25 an over.

Rovman Powell’s 68 not out off 36 balls with 4 fours and 5 sixes, and Nicholas Pooran’s 62 off 41 balls including 5 fours and 3 sixes were the highlights of the West Indies innings of 178-3 off 20 overs. They put on 100 runs off 60 balls in a third wicket partnership that almost took the West Indies to Victory.

The final scores: India 186-5 off 20 overs, the West Indies 178-3 off 20 overs.

The third and final match is scheduled for tomorrow also in Kolkata.