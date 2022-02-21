India takes a clean sweep of T20 series against West Indies – NBC SVG

India defeated the West Indies by 17 runs in the 3rd Twenty/20 International at Kolkata, India yesterday to take a clean sweep of the series.

The West Indies who fielded first after winning the toss, curtailed India’s batting in the first 14 overs to 4-93, but a 91-run 5th wicket partnership of 91 runs off 37 balls between Suryakumar Yadav (65 off 31 balls with a four and 7 sixes) and Vankatesh Iyer (35 not out off 19 balls) dominated the West Indies bowling, and, coupled with a second wicket stand of 53 off 36 balls between Shreyas Iyer (25) and Ishan Kishan (34), India recovered to total 184-5 off their 20 overs.

The most economical bowlers for the West Indies were left-arm, leg-spinner, Fabian Allen whose 1 over cost 5 runs, and off-spinner, Roston Chase who took 1-23 off his 4 overs for an economy rate of 5.75 per over. Fast bowler, Jason Holder went for 29 runs off his 4 overs for an economy rate of 7.25. Leg-spinner, Hayden Walsh Jr. had 1-30 off his 4 overs for an economy rate of 7.50. Fast bowlers, Romario Shepherd and left-arm, fast bowler, Dominic Drakes took the brunt of the onslaught from the Indian batsmen. Shepherd’s four overs cost 50 runs. He took 1 wicket but at an economy rate of 12.50 runs per wicket. Drakes also took a wicket from 3 overs but at economy rate of 12.33 per over.

Nicholas Pooran was the best of the West Indies batsmen. He scored 61 off 47 balls with 8 fours and a six. Rovman Powell made 25 off 14 balls, and Shepherd reached 29 off 21 balls with 1 four and 3 sixes as the West Indies replied with 167-9 off their 20 overs.

India’s medium pacers bowled their team to victory. Deepak Chahar took 2-15, Venkatesh Iyer had 2-23, Shardul Thakur captured 2-33, and Harshal Patel was the most successful with 3-22.

The final scores: India 184-5 off 20 overs, the West Indies 167-9 off 20 overs. India won by 17 runs and clinched the 3-match series 3-0.