India takes command of Test series against West Indies

Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain, Rohit Sharma put India in command of the 1st Test against the West Indies on yesterday’s second day at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

At the close of play, India were 312 -2 and leading the West Indies by 162 runs with Jaiswal unbeaten on 143 and Virat Kohli on 36.

Shama made 103 before he gloved a delivery from debutant, Alick Athanaze, bowling off-break, onto his thigh and Da Silva caught the rebound to give the West Indies debutant his first Test wicket.

India started yesterday on 80 for no wicket. Jaiswal and Rohit showed great patience throughout their 229-run opening partnership.

It was the first time in Test cricket that India took a first-innings lead without losing a wicket as they scored 232 runs off 90 overs.

So, at the close of play yesterday, the second day of the 1st Test, India were 312-2 in reply to the West Indies 1st Innings total of 150.